I won’t allow teenagers abuse me on social media, says Yemi Solade

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
I regret fighting cab driver – Solid Star - The Punch,
13 hours ago
|
2
|
Divine justice: 25 ISWAP terrorists drown in Lake Chad during unbearable military raid - Legit,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
"As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
MAPOLY student allegedly arrested by police officers for buying contraceptives and pregnancy test strips in Ogun State - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Nigerian govt delaying our seaport project, investors ready – Gov Akeredolu - Daily Post,
8 hours ago
|
6
|
COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new infections Friday - Premium Times,
4 hours ago
|
7
|
I’d defeat Tinubu as APC candidate if PDP fields me – Fayose - The Punch,
14 hours ago
|
8
|
Jealous lover kills girlfriend after argument over flirting with customer - The Punch,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
NURC explains reason for crash in price of cooking gas - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago