Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Release VON DG or Take Him to Court, HURIWA Tasks EFCC
News photo This Day  - The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be law abiding and civil by releasing immediately the director general of t…

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC releases VON DG detained over alleged fraud The Punch:
EFCC releases VON DG detained over alleged fraud
Alleged Fraud: EFCC releases VON DG on bail Pulse Nigeria:
Alleged Fraud: EFCC releases VON DG on bail
EFCC releases VON DG detained over alleged fraud Nigerian Eye:
EFCC releases VON DG detained over alleged fraud
EFCC releases VON DG detained over alleged fraud News Breakers:
EFCC releases VON DG detained over alleged fraud


   More Picks
1 I regret fighting cab driver – Solid Star - The Punch, 11 hours ago
2 "As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Jealous lover kills girlfriend after argument over flirting with customer - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 NURC explains reason for crash in price of cooking gas - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new infections Friday - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 11 Killed, Many Injured As Suspected Fulani Militias Invade Southern Kaduna - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Nigerian Government Files Process For Final Forfeiture Of Ex-Governor Dariye’s Assets - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian govt delaying our seaport project, investors ready – Gov Akeredolu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
10 Smugglers now conspire with terrorists to attack our men in Katsina – Nigeria Customs - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info