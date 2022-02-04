Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AFCON: Burkina Faso ready for Indomitable Lions, says Coach Malo - P.M. News
PM News  - Coach Kamou Malo of Burkina Faso says his team is physically and mentally ready to take on Cameroon in Saturday's 2021 AFCON third place match

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 I regret fighting cab driver – Solid Star - The Punch, 11 hours ago
2 "As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Jealous lover kills girlfriend after argument over flirting with customer - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 NURC explains reason for crash in price of cooking gas - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new infections Friday - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 11 Killed, Many Injured As Suspected Fulani Militias Invade Southern Kaduna - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Nigerian Government Files Process For Final Forfeiture Of Ex-Governor Dariye’s Assets - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian govt delaying our seaport project, investors ready – Gov Akeredolu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
10 Smugglers now conspire with terrorists to attack our men in Katsina – Nigeria Customs - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
