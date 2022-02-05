Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Linda Ikeji Blog
4
Vanguard News
5
Daily Post
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Insecurity: Ex-Perm Sec Drums Support For Nigerian Army
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Insecurity: Ex-Permanent Secretary drums support for Army
News Diary Online:
Insecurity: Ex-Perm Sec drums support for Army
PM News:
Insecurity: Wazirin Gummi drums support for Army - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
Insecurity: Ex-Permanent Secretary Drums Support For Army
The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: PS Secretary drums support for Army in anti-terrorists war
News Breakers:
Insecurity: Ex-Permanent Secretary drums support for Army
More Picks
1
COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new infections Friday -
Premium Times,
8 hours ago
2
Let them keep talking - Actress Destiny Etiko replies people who link her achievements to men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
My mum can pass for my kid sister: Comedian Real Warri Pikin puts curvy and beautiful mother on display -
Legit,
6 hours ago
4
I regret fighting cab driver – Solid Star -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
5
2nd term: Sanwo-Olu doesn’t need your ticket - APC slams PDP | herald.ng -
The Herald,
23 hours ago
6
2023 Presidency : I Have Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo Brains To Lead The Country – Senator Orji Uzor Kalu -
Nigeria Breaking News,
23 hours ago
7
"As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
I’d defeat Tinubu as APC candidate if PDP fields me – Fayose -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
9
Nigerian govt delaying our seaport project, investors ready – Gov Akeredolu -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
Jealous lover kills girlfriend after argument over flirting with customer -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
