Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Ex-Perm Sec Drums Support For Nigerian Army
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Ex-Permanent Secretary drums support for Army The Guardian:
Insecurity: Ex-Permanent Secretary drums support for Army
Insecurity: Ex-Perm Sec drums support for Army News Diary Online:
Insecurity: Ex-Perm Sec drums support for Army
Insecurity: Wazirin Gummi drums support for Army - P.M. News PM News:
Insecurity: Wazirin Gummi drums support for Army - P.M. News
Insecurity: Ex-Permanent Secretary Drums Support For Army The Street Journal:
Insecurity: Ex-Permanent Secretary Drums Support For Army
Insecurity: PS Secretary drums support for Army in anti-terrorists war The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: PS Secretary drums support for Army in anti-terrorists war
Insecurity: Ex-Permanent Secretary drums support for Army News Breakers:
Insecurity: Ex-Permanent Secretary drums support for Army


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new infections Friday - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
2 Let them keep talking - Actress Destiny Etiko replies people who link her achievements to men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 My mum can pass for my kid sister: Comedian Real Warri Pikin puts curvy and beautiful mother on display - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 I regret fighting cab driver – Solid Star - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 2nd term: Sanwo-Olu doesn’t need your ticket - APC slams PDP | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
6 2023 Presidency : I Have Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo Brains To Lead The Country – Senator Orji Uzor Kalu - Nigeria Breaking News, 23 hours ago
7 "As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 I’d defeat Tinubu as APC candidate if PDP fields me – Fayose - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerian govt delaying our seaport project, investors ready – Gov Akeredolu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Jealous lover kills girlfriend after argument over flirting with customer - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info