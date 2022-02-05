Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ex-CAF boss Hayatou wins appeal over FIFA one-year ban
News photo The Punch  - Former African football boss Issa Hayatou has won his appeal over a one-year ban imposed for a breach of FIFA's code of ethics.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

