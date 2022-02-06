Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

One Killed As Truck Plunges Into Ditch InAn Abuja
The Will  - February 05, (THEWILL) - At least one person has been reported dead, after a DAF truck lost control and plunged into a ditch on Saturday morning.

22 hours ago
