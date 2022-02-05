Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We Don’t Give Traditional Titles Indiscriminately, Amaechi Deserves It – Daura Emirate
News photo Channels Television  -   The Emir of Daura, HRH Umar Farouq says the Emirate does not give traditional titles indiscriminately and the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi deserves the title of “Ɗan Amanar Daura” which he was recently awarded.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amaechi: Daura Emirate doesn’t give titles anyhow, says Emir Daily Trust:
Amaechi: Daura Emirate doesn’t give titles anyhow, says Emir
Emir of Daura: We don The Cable:
Emir of Daura: We don't give chieftaincy titles anyhow...
Daura Emirate Doesn’t Give Chieftaincy Titles for Money, Says Emir This Day:
Daura Emirate Doesn’t Give Chieftaincy Titles for Money, Says Emir
We do not give titles for money - Daura Emirate explain Amaechi turban News Wire NGR:
We do not give titles for money - Daura Emirate explain Amaechi turban
Why Amaechi Deserves Traditional Title In My Emirate – Emir Of Daura The Will:
Why Amaechi Deserves Traditional Title In My Emirate – Emir Of Daura
We Don’t Give Traditional Titles Indiscriminately, Amaechi Deserves It – Daura Emirate Screen Gist:
We Don’t Give Traditional Titles Indiscriminately, Amaechi Deserves It – Daura Emirate
We Don’t Give Traditional Titles Indiscriminately, Amaechi Deserves It – Daura Emirate breaks silence News Breakers:
We Don’t Give Traditional Titles Indiscriminately, Amaechi Deserves It – Daura Emirate breaks silence


   More Picks
1 Alleged Fraud: EFCC Releases Detained Voice Of Nigeria Director-General - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
2 'There won't be loss of jobs' -- Shina Peller speaks on bill seeking to scrap NSCDC - The Cable, 21 hours ago
3 Police arrest 9, as gunmen kill vigilante commander in Delta - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
4 ”Health is wealth” – Davido says as he shows off slimmer figure - Correct NG, 15 hours ago
5 Residents panic as 40 suspected 'Yahoo boys' in white storm Abuja estate - The Punch, 9 hours ago
6 Hisbah police intercepts four vehicles carrying over 4, 200 bottles of beer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Costa Rica 2022: Falconets spank Cameroon 3-0, close up on World Cup ticket - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 We Don’t Give Traditional Titles Indiscriminately, Amaechi Deserves It – Daura Emirate - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
9 Photos: Transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi conferred with Daura traditional title - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
10 I dream of a world where dads can still be heroes - Kanye West says as he accuses Kim Kardashian of keeping their kids from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info