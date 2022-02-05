Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sour Love: Nigerian Doctor Suspended In Canada For Hugging, Throwing Kisses At Work
1 We Will Continue To Stand, Fight For Justice, Buhari Says At AU - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
2 'There won't be loss of jobs' -- Shina Peller speaks on bill seeking to scrap NSCDC - The Cable, 23 hours ago
3 Sen Abaribe bemoans insecurity in South-East, says Nnamdi Kanu didn't order Monday sit-at-home - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
4 "Hanks Anuku is gone" - Fan calls for help over actor's present condition (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
5 Turkish President Erdogan tests positive for Covid-19 - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 Police arrest 9, as gunmen kill vigilante commander in Delta - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
7 ”Health is wealth” – Davido says as he shows off slimmer figure - Correct NG, 17 hours ago
8 Residents panic as 40 suspected 'Yahoo boys' in white storm Abuja estate - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Remarkable Comeback Against Burkina Faso Gives Cameroon Third Place At AFCON - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
10 Hisbah police intercepts four vehicles carrying over 4, 200 bottles of beer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
