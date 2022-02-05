Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Everton vs Brentford: Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win
The Punch
- Everton vs Brentford: Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Lampard makes perfect start as Everton beat Brentford 4-1
News Breakers:
Everton vs Brentford: Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win
Within Nigeria:
Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win over Brentford
Global Village Extra:
Lampard Enjoys Winning Start At Everton
