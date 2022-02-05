Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sen Abaribe bemoans insecurity in South-East, says Nnamdi Kanu didn't order Monday sit-at-home
Vanguard News  - Senator representing Abia-South Senatorial District of Abia State in the Senate, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe has bemoaned the effect of...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kanu told me he didn The Nation:
Kanu told me he didn't issue Monday sit-at-home order —Abaribe
Sit-at-home killing businesses in South-East -Abaribe Ripples Nigeria:
Sit-at-home killing businesses in South-East -Abaribe
Nnamdi Kanu Never Ordered Sit-At-Home – Senator Abaribe Independent:
Nnamdi Kanu Never Ordered Sit-At-Home – Senator Abaribe
Sen Abaribe Bemoans Insecurity In South-East, Says Nnamdi Kanu Didn’t Order Monday Sit-At-Home The Street Journal:
Sen Abaribe Bemoans Insecurity In South-East, Says Nnamdi Kanu Didn’t Order Monday Sit-At-Home
National Daily:
Sit-at-home Order: Abaribe tells Kanu inside DSS custody Nigeria doesn’t believe him


   More Picks
1 NCDC Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases In Five States, FCT - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
2 ASUU declares Monday lecture-free day in BUK ahead of indefinite strike - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 ”Health is wealth” – Davido says as he shows off slimmer figure - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
4 We Don’t Give Traditional Titles Indiscriminately, Amaechi Deserves It – Daura Emirate - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
5 Photos: Transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi conferred with Daura traditional title - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
6 Police arrest 9, as gunmen kill vigilante commander in Delta - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
7 Comedian, Laughpills Addresses Those Who Say The Money Used To Build His House Came From Rituals, Drugs - Tori News, 22 hours ago
8 Remarkable Comeback Against Burkina Faso Gives Cameroon Third Place At AFCON - Channels Television, 11 hours ago
9 2023: Youths Unveil Rescue Nigeria Mission For Yahaya Bello In Kano - Independent, 13 hours ago
10 Hisbah police intercepts four vehicles carrying over 4, 200 bottles of beer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info