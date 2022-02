Family honours tradition, announces demise of father of musician Sonny Okosun three months after death at 110

Family honours tradition, announces demise of father of musician Sonny Okosun three months after death at 110



Stella Okosun, younger sister to late legendary musician, Sonny Okosun, on Saturday announced the death of ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineFamily honours tradition, announces demise of father of musician Sonny Okosun three months after death at 110Stella Okosun, younger sister to late legendary musician, Sonny Okosun, on Saturday announced the death of ...



News Credibility Score: 99%