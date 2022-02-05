Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fayose: Nigerians Will Be Doomed If APC candidate Wins 2023 Presidential Election
Information Nigeria  - Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has expressed that Nigerians will be doomed if the All Progressives Congress (APC) win the 2023 presidential election. Fayose said this in an interview with The Punch on Saturday. He stated that the 2023 ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

