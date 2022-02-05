Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Burkina Faso squander three-goal lead as Cameroon win AFCON bronze match on penalties
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Hosts Cameroon came from behind to eventually beat Burkina Faso in the third-place match of the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday night.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON: Cameroon come back from 3-0 to beat Burkina Faso, win bronze The Punch:
AFCON: Cameroon come back from 3-0 to beat Burkina Faso, win bronze
Cameroon Beat Burkina Faso To Land First AFCON Bronze In 50 Years Complete Sports:
Cameroon Beat Burkina Faso To Land First AFCON Bronze In 50 Years
AFCON: Cameroon Come Back From 3-0 To Beat Burkina Faso, Win Bronze Naija Loaded:
AFCON: Cameroon Come Back From 3-0 To Beat Burkina Faso, Win Bronze
Cameroon in great comeback to beat Burkina Faso for AFCON Bronze - P.M. News PM News:
Cameroon in great comeback to beat Burkina Faso for AFCON Bronze - P.M. News
AFCON: Cameroon come back from 3-0 to beat Burkina Faso, win bronze TV360 Nigeria:
AFCON: Cameroon come back from 3-0 to beat Burkina Faso, win bronze


   More Picks
1 Family honours tradition, announces demise of father of musician Sonny Okosun three months after death at 110 - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
2 Alleged Fraud: EFCC Releases Detained Voice Of Nigeria Director-General - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 We Will Continue To Stand, Fight For Justice, Buhari Says At AU - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
4 We Will Not Allow Hijab In Mission Schools, Kwara Christian Association Insists - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
5 COVID-19: NCDC reports 145 new cases, Imo leads - News Diary Online, 6 hours ago
6 Rescue Nigeria Mission Holds Town Hall Meeting For Governor Yahaya Bello - Leadership, 3 hours ago
7 Hisbah police intercepts four vehicles carrying over 4, 200 bottles of beer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Police arrest 9, as gunmen kill vigilante commander in Delta - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Residents panic as 40 suspected 'Yahoo boys' in white storm Abuja estate - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Remarkable Comeback Against Burkina Faso Gives Cameroon Third Place At AFCON - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info