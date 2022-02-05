Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
“Marlians do not celebrate valentine’s day” – Naira Marley warns his fans
The Info NG
- Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has warned his ahead of Valentine’s day.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
Marlians do not celebrate Valentine’s Day – Naira Marley
News Wire NGR:
‘Marlian no dey do valentine?’ — Naira Marley
Naija on Point:
Marlians do not celebrate Valentine’s Day – Naira Marley
Gist Lovers:
“Marlians No Dey Celebrate Valentine” – Naira Marley Declares
More Picks
1
NCDC Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases In Five States, FCT -
Channels Television,
15 hours ago
2
Let them keep talking - Actress Destiny Etiko replies people who link her achievements to men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
I regret fighting cab driver – Solid Star -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
Wasteful Manchester United knocked out of FA Cup in shootout -
News Wire NGR,
17 hours ago
5
Nigerian govt delaying our seaport project, investors ready – Gov Akeredolu -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
Photos: Transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi conferred with Daura traditional title -
The Street Journal,
9 hours ago
7
Comedian, Laughpills Addresses Those Who Say The Money Used To Build His House Came From Rituals, Drugs -
Tori News,
13 hours ago
8
I won’t allow teenagers abuse me on social media, says Yemi Solade -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
9
”Health is wealth” – Davido says as he shows off slimmer figure -
Correct NG,
4 hours ago
10
Opeyemi Aiyeola grateful to God for restoring her health after battling strange illness | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
16 hours ago
