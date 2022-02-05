Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

…Nigeria Will Continue To Push For Justice, Fairness – President Buhari
Leadership  - President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said Nigeria would continue to pursue peace and progress in Africa and other parts of the world by consistently pushing for justice, fairness and inclusiveness in global affairs.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

