Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Blood Money’: Nigerians worried as ritualists take over major cities
Daily Post  - By Fikayo Olowolagba and Nsikak Nseyen The get-rich-quick syndrome among youths, through the new trend of money rituals in Nigeria, has become a major concern in the society today.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Blood Money’: Nigerians worried as ritualists take over major cities Igbere TV News:
‘Blood Money’: Nigerians worried as ritualists take over major cities
‘Blood Money’: Nigerians worried as ritualists take over major cities My Celebrity & I:
‘Blood Money’: Nigerians worried as ritualists take over major cities
#BloodMoney: Nigerians panic as ritualists storm major cities Top Naija:
#BloodMoney: Nigerians panic as ritualists storm major cities
Nigerians Worried As Ritualists Take Over Major Cities Republican Nigeria:
Nigerians Worried As Ritualists Take Over Major Cities
Nigerians break silence as ritualists take over major cities News Breakers:
Nigerians break silence as ritualists take over major cities
Blood Money: Nigerians Worried As Ritualists Take Over Major Cities Tori News:
Blood Money: Nigerians Worried As Ritualists Take Over Major Cities


   More Picks
1 We Will Continue To Stand, Fight For Justice, Buhari Says At AU - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
2 'There won't be loss of jobs' -- Shina Peller speaks on bill seeking to scrap NSCDC - The Cable, 23 hours ago
3 Sen Abaribe bemoans insecurity in South-East, says Nnamdi Kanu didn't order Monday sit-at-home - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
4 "Hanks Anuku is gone" - Fan calls for help over actor's present condition (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
5 Turkish President Erdogan tests positive for Covid-19 - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 Police arrest 9, as gunmen kill vigilante commander in Delta - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
7 ”Health is wealth” – Davido says as he shows off slimmer figure - Correct NG, 17 hours ago
8 Residents panic as 40 suspected 'Yahoo boys' in white storm Abuja estate - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Remarkable Comeback Against Burkina Faso Gives Cameroon Third Place At AFCON - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
10 Hisbah police intercepts four vehicles carrying over 4, 200 bottles of beer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info