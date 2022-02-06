Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Intrigues, drama on the road to a Senegal vs Egypt final
Daily Post  - Senegal vs Egypt. Sadio Mane vs Mohamed Salah. Never won vs seven-time champions. Choose your preferred storyline. But the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which was actually played in 2022 because of COVID-19, ends this Sunday. It has been a tournament ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Live Blogging: Senegal vs Egypt - AFCON 2021 Final Complete Sports:
Live Blogging: Senegal vs Egypt - AFCON 2021 Final
AFCON 2021 Final: Senegal vs Egypt Starting XI Vanguard News:
AFCON 2021 Final: Senegal vs Egypt Starting XI
Mane Focused As Senegal Train For AFCON Final VS Egypt Independent:
Mane Focused As Senegal Train For AFCON Final VS Egypt
AFCON 2021: Intrigues, drama on the road to a Senegal vs Egypt final My Celebrity & I:
AFCON 2021: Intrigues, drama on the road to a Senegal vs Egypt final
Senegal vs Egypt: How Cameroon is preparing for the AFCON final News Breakers:
Senegal vs Egypt: How Cameroon is preparing for the AFCON final
AFCON 2021 final: Senegal coach, Cisse, reveals how his team would defeat Egypt Within Nigeria:
AFCON 2021 final: Senegal coach, Cisse, reveals how his team would defeat Egypt


   More Picks
1 Senegal vs Egypt: Who wins as Mane, Salah meet in 'frenemy' AFCON 2021 final tie - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 You're blessed among women, actor Lateef Adedimeji hails mum on birthday - The Punch, 10 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure | herald.ng - The Herald, 12 hours ago
4 COVID-19: NCDC reports 145 new cases, Imo leads - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
5 Remarkable Comeback Against Burkina Faso Gives Cameroon Third Place At AFCON - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
6 Hisbah police intercepts four vehicles carrying over 4, 200 bottles of beer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Why I Parted Ways With Buhari, Was Persecuted As Senate President By His Government— Saraki - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
8 BBNaija fans tried to convince me I was ugly - Angel - The Punch, 9 hours ago
9 I dream of a world where dads can still be heroes - Kanye West says as he accuses Kim Kardashian of keeping their kids from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Ali-Modu Sheriff is not one of those sponsoring Boko Haram, campaign office says - The News Guru, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info