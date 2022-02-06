AFCON 2021: Intrigues, drama on the road to a Senegal vs Egypt final Daily Post - Senegal vs Egypt. Sadio Mane vs Mohamed Salah. Never won vs seven-time champions. Choose your preferred storyline. But the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which was actually played in 2022 because of COVID-19, ends this Sunday. It has been a tournament ...



News Credibility Score: 99%