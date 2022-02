Yoruba Descend on Benin Republic: ‘They padlocked Igboho for 7 months’ Vanguard News - Some Yoruba people under the aegis of Yoruba Global Alliance have launched attack on Benin Republic, saying the continued incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho, by the country’s authorities, allegedly with the connivance of their ...



News Credibility Score: 99%