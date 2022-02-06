Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023 presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure | herald.ng
The Herald
- Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a campaign group, Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation, Ondo State Chapter, has been launched as activities are building up towards the polls.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure
The News Guru:
2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure
PM News:
Osinbajo campaign group hits Akure - P.M. News
Prompt News:
2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure
Pulse Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure
The Street Journal:
2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation Launched In Akure
News Diary Online:
2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure
The Genius Media:
2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation Launched In Akure
News Breakers:
2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure
More Picks
1
Family honours tradition, announces demise of father of musician Sonny Okosun three months after death at 110 -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
2
2023 presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure | herald.ng -
The Herald,
11 hours ago
3
Rescue Nigeria Mission Holds Town Hall Meeting For Governor Yahaya Bello -
Leadership,
6 hours ago
4
”Health is wealth” – Davido says as he shows off slimmer figure -
Correct NG,
23 hours ago
5
COVID-19: NCDC reports 145 new cases, Imo leads -
News Diary Online,
9 hours ago
6
Remarkable Comeback Against Burkina Faso Gives Cameroon Third Place At AFCON -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
7
Hisbah police intercepts four vehicles carrying over 4, 200 bottles of beer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Senegal vs Egypt: Who wins as Mane, Salah meet in 'frenemy' AFCON 2021 final tie -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
Police arrest 9, as gunmen kill vigilante commander in Delta -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
10
BBNaija fans tried to convince me I was ugly - Angel -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...