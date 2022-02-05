Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Terrorists kill 37, abduct 50 in attacks on Zamfara, Katsina
Daily Trust  - Terrorists have killed about 37 people in separate attacks on communities in Zamfara and Katsina states. At least 20 people were killed in communities in Bungudu and Tsafe local government areas of Zamfara, Daily Trust on Sunday gathered.

13 hours ago
