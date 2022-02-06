Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The Future Awards Africa set to unveil nominees for 16th edition - P.M. News
PM News  - The Central Working Committee of The Future Awards Africa has announced that the list of nominees for the 16th edition will be unveiled today

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Meet the 119 Challengers and Builders of the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa Bella Naija:
Meet the 119 Challengers and Builders of the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa
CKay, Zicsaloma, Rinu, Femi Falana…see full list of nominees for the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa | #TFAA16 YNaija:
CKay, Zicsaloma, Rinu, Femi Falana…see full list of nominees for the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa | #TFAA16
The Future Awards Africa set to unveil nominees for its 16th edition The Eagle Online:
The Future Awards Africa set to unveil nominees for its 16th edition
Glamsquad Magazine:
Here are the nominees for the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa


   More Picks
1 You're blessed among women, actor Lateef Adedimeji hails mum on birthday - The Punch, 13 hours ago
2 2023 presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure | herald.ng - The Herald, 15 hours ago
3 BBNaija fans tried to convince me I was ugly - Angel - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 COVID-19: NCDC reports 145 new cases, Imo leads - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
5 Hisbah police intercepts four vehicles carrying over 4, 200 bottles of beer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Why I Parted Ways With Buhari, Was Persecuted As Senate President By His Government— Saraki - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
7 Africa needs stronger, better leadership to grow, President Buhari, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed agree at AU meeting - The Eagle Online, 7 hours ago
8 I dream of a world where dads can still be heroes - Kanye West says as he accuses Kim Kardashian of keeping their kids from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Ali-Modu Sheriff is not one of those sponsoring Boko Haram, campaign office says - The News Guru, 10 hours ago
10 NDLEA seizes 22,160kg codeine, meth, others at Lagos seaport, Mushin raids - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info