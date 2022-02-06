Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ASUU Set To Commence Strike, Declares Monday Lecture-Free
Naija News  - The Academic Staff Union of Universities has declared Monday, February 7, 2022, as a lecture-free day.
This is as the academic union is preparing to embark on another industrial action following its lingering loggerhead with the federal government.

22 hours ago
