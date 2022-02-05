Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

He spent only N20,500: Nigerian man shares photos from his small white wedding, says marriage isn't expensive
Legit  - A Nigerian man identified as Ani Nnamdi Chris has celebrated tying the knot with his heartthrob in a private white wedding where he spent a total of N20,500.

1 We Will Continue To Stand, Fight For Justice, Buhari Says At AU - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
2 'There won't be loss of jobs' -- Shina Peller speaks on bill seeking to scrap NSCDC - The Cable, 1 day ago
3 "Hanks Anuku is gone" - Fan calls for help over actor's present condition (Video) - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
4 Police arrest 9, as gunmen kill vigilante commander in Delta - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
5 ”Health is wealth” – Davido says as he shows off slimmer figure - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
6 Residents panic as 40 suspected 'Yahoo boys' in white storm Abuja estate - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Remarkable Comeback Against Burkina Faso Gives Cameroon Third Place At AFCON - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
8 Hisbah police intercepts four vehicles carrying over 4, 200 bottles of beer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Costa Rica 2022: Falconets spank Cameroon 3-0, close up on World Cup ticket - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Egbin power plant resumes operations as TCN restores 180MW to national grid - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
