Elizabeth II marks Platinum Jubilee with ‘Queen Camilla’ announcement
News photo The Guardian  - Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday became the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, expressing her "sincere wish" for Camilla, the wife of her heir Prince Charles, to ultimately be known as Queen Consort.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

