19.9m Nigerian Women, Girls Survivors Of Female Genital Mutilation – UNICEF
News photo Independent  - ABAKALIKI – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that the rate of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) practice has risen with estimated 19.9 million survivors in Nigeria. The practice rose from 16.9 percent in 2013 to 19.2 percent in ...

14 hours ago
