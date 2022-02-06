International Day Of Zero Tolerance For FGM: UNICEF Warns On Rise Among Nigerian Girls Independent - ABUJA – UNICEF has warned that Female genital mutilation (FGM) is on the rise among Nigerian girls aged 0-14, saying, the rates have risen from 16.9 per cent in 2013 to 19.2 per cent in 2018, a “worrying trend,” according to UNICEF. Female genital ...



News Credibility Score: 99%