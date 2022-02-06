Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
30-year-old housewife arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband's nephew to death for breaking the house mirror (photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A 30 year old housewife, Cynthia Olukiowu of no 2, Apogidonoyo street, Jafa Agbado, was on Saturday 5th of February 2022 arrested by men of Ogun State police command, for allegedly stabbing one Ha
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Housewife stabs 18-yr-old husband’s nephew to death
The Punch:
Housewife, 30, stabs 18-year-old husband’s nephew to death over broken mirror in Ogun
Lailas News:
Wife kills 18-year-old husband’s nephew over broken mirror in Ogun
News Break:
Housewife Allegedly Stabs Husband’s Nephew To Death For Breaking House Mirror
1st for Credible News:
Wife stabs husband’s nephew to death for breaking mirror
News Breakers:
Woman allegedly stabs 18-year-old husband’s nephew to death in Ogun
Screen Gist:
Ogun: Wife Stabs Husband’s Nephew To Death For Breaking Mirror
Tori News:
Housewife Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Her Husband's Nephew To Death For Breaking The House Mirror
More Picks
1
You're blessed among women, actor Lateef Adedimeji hails mum on birthday -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
2
ASUU Set To Commence Strike, Declares Monday Lecture-Free -
Naija News,
24 hours ago
3
BBNaija fans tried to convince me I was ugly - Angel -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
5
Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Presidency condemns Financial Times over Buhari govt sleepwalking into disaster article -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
8
ICPC Has Recovered, Restrained N166.5bn Assets in Two-And-Half Years – Report -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
9
30-year-old housewife arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband's nephew to death for breaking the house mirror (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
NDLEA seizes 22,160kg codeine, meth, others at Lagos seaport, Mushin raids -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
