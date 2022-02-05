Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Update: Moroccan boy trapped in well for five days dies before rescue (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A small boy trapped in a well in northern Moroccan for five days has died before rescuers were able to get him out late on Saturday and retrieve his body.

28 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

