Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ali-Modu Sheriff is not one of those sponsoring Boko Haram, campaign office says
The News Guru  - Ali-Modu Sheriff is not one of those sponsoring Boko Haram, campaign office says % News TheNewsGuru

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Daily Post:
Boko Haram: Victor Lar clears air on Ali-Modu Sheriff sponsoring terrorist
Daily Nigerian:
Boko Haram: I’ve been under investigation since 2011 – Ali-Modu Sheriff
News Breakers:
Boko Haram: I’ve been under investigation since 2011 – Ali-Modu Sheriff
NPO Reports:
Modu-Sheriff Has No Link With Boko Haram - Senator Lar
Observers Times:
Boko Haram: I’ve been under investigation since 2011 – APC Nat’l Chaiman Hopeful, Ali-Modu Sheriff confesses


   More Picks
1 Family honours tradition, announces demise of father of musician Sonny Okosun three months after death at 110 - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
2 ”Health is wealth” – Davido says as he shows off slimmer figure - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
4 Rescue Nigeria Mission Holds Town Hall Meeting For Governor Yahaya Bello - Leadership, 6 hours ago
5 Remarkable Comeback Against Burkina Faso Gives Cameroon Third Place At AFCON - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
6 COVID-19: NCDC reports 145 new cases, Imo leads - News Diary Online, 9 hours ago
7 Hisbah police intercepts four vehicles carrying over 4, 200 bottles of beer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Senegal vs Egypt: Who wins as Mane, Salah meet in 'frenemy' AFCON 2021 final tie - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Police arrest 9, as gunmen kill vigilante commander in Delta - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
10 BBNaija fans tried to convince me I was ugly - Angel - The Punch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info