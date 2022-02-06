Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
APC/PDP: Nigeria not ripe for two-party system ― CSOs
Vanguard News
- Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria, have expressed reservations over the domination of the political space by the two main parties, the All Progressives Congress
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Two-party system threat to Nigeria’s democracy – TMG
The Nation:
Nigeria not ripe for two party system – CSOs
The Sun:
Nigeria not ripe for 2-party system –CSOs
Peoples Gazette:
Two-party system poses threats to Nigeria’s democracy: CSOs
Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria not ripe for 2 party system- CSOs
Prompt News:
Nigeria not ripe for 2 party system- CSOs
The Eagle Online:
Nigeria not ripe for two party system– CSOs
PM News:
Two-party system threat to Nigeria’s democracy – CSOs
News Breakers:
Two-party system threat to Nigeria’s democracy – CSOs
Online Nigeria:
Nigeria not ripe for 2 party system- CSOs
National Daily:
Nigeria not ripe for 2 party system- CSOs
More Picks
1
ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News -
PM News,
16 hours ago
4
Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
5
President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
6
Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
2023: Nigeria needs selfless competent leader to overcome challenges – Utomi -
Ripples Nigeria,
19 hours ago
8
Cult war claims five youths at Agbarho community in Delta -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
9
“My married boyfriend plan to spend Valentine’s day with me instead of his wife” – Bobrisky -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
10
30-year-old housewife arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband's nephew to death for breaking the house mirror (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...