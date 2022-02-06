Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Africa needs stronger, better leadership to grow, President Buhari, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed agree at AU meeting
News photo The Eagle Online  - At a meeting between both leaders at the Headquarters of the African Union, President Buhari commended the efforts of the Prime Minister in maintaining peace and unity in the country, and dedication to ensuring fairness and justice in development.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

