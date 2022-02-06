Post News
News at a Glance
COVID-19: FG to receive 2m doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccine donated by EU Monday
Vanguard News
- THE federal government will,Monday (tomorrow), receive 2 million doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccine donated by the European Union.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
FG Receives Two Million Doses Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
The Trent:
Nigeria To Receive 2 Million Doses Of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine On Monday
TVC News:
Nigeria receives additional 2million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines
The Street Journal:
COVID-19: FG To Receive 2m Doses Of J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Donated By EU Monday
Screen Gist:
FG Receives Two Million Doses Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
News Breakers:
FG Receives Two Million Doses Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Donated By EU
Core TV News:
FG receives two million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
5
Police arrest man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Anambra -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
7
AFCON 2021: This is more important for me - Mane speaks after winning title with Senegal -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
8
40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
9
Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
2023: Nigeria needs selfless competent leader to overcome challenges – Utomi -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
