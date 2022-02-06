Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Anambra
Daily Post  - A man identified as Ikenna Asiegbu, has allegedly killed his girlfriend, a 22-year-old Chidimma Christophe, in Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man allegedly killed 22-yr-old girlfriend in Anambra Nigerian Tribune:
Man allegedly killed 22-yr-old girlfriend in Anambra
We’ve arrested man who allegedly killed his 22-year-old girlfriend — Police The Eagle Online:
We’ve arrested man who allegedly killed his 22-year-old girlfriend — Police
Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Beating His Girlfriend To Death In Anambra Fresh Reporters:
Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Beating His Girlfriend To Death In Anambra
Man allegedly beats 22-year-old girlfriend to death in Anambra Within Nigeria:
Man allegedly beats 22-year-old girlfriend to death in Anambra


   More Picks
1 You're blessed among women, actor Lateef Adedimeji hails mum on birthday - The Punch, 13 hours ago
2 2023 presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure | herald.ng - The Herald, 15 hours ago
3 BBNaija fans tried to convince me I was ugly - Angel - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 COVID-19: NCDC reports 145 new cases, Imo leads - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
5 Hisbah police intercepts four vehicles carrying over 4, 200 bottles of beer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Why I Parted Ways With Buhari, Was Persecuted As Senate President By His Government— Saraki - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
7 Africa needs stronger, better leadership to grow, President Buhari, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed agree at AU meeting - The Eagle Online, 7 hours ago
8 I dream of a world where dads can still be heroes - Kanye West says as he accuses Kim Kardashian of keeping their kids from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Ali-Modu Sheriff is not one of those sponsoring Boko Haram, campaign office says - The News Guru, 10 hours ago
10 NDLEA seizes 22,160kg codeine, meth, others at Lagos seaport, Mushin raids - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info