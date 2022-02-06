Iheanacho Scores, Ndidi Starts As Nottingham Forest Knock Leicester City Out Of FA Cup

The Nigerian international reduced the scoreline to 3-1 in the 40th minute with a cool ... Complete Sports - Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho's goal was not enough to save Leicester City as the Foxes are knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest on Sunday.The Nigerian international reduced the scoreline to 3-1 in the 40th minute with a cool ...



News Credibility Score: 99%