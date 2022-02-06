Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ondo police arrest woman for inflicting injury on boy
News photo TVC News  - Following a trending video on Twitter where a woman inflicted injuries on a boy for stealing meat from the pot, the police in Ondo state

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Woman brutalizes seven-year-old boy for stealing meat Daily Post:
Woman brutalizes seven-year-old boy for stealing meat
Woman who brutalised boy for stealing meat arraigned in Ondo The Punch:
Woman who brutalised boy for stealing meat arraigned in Ondo
Ondo woman brutalizes housemaid for stealing meat in pot (Graphic video) The Street Journal:
Ondo woman brutalizes housemaid for stealing meat in pot (Graphic video)
TRENDING VIDEO: The young boy in this video was said to have been brutalized by a woman in Ondo state for "Stealing meat" from the pot. Pulse Nigeria:
TRENDING VIDEO: The young boy in this video was said to have been brutalized by a woman in Ondo state for "Stealing meat" from the pot.
Woman Brutalizes Seven-year-old Boy For Stealing Meat Fresh Reporters:
Woman Brutalizes Seven-year-old Boy For Stealing Meat
Woman brutalizes seven-year-old boy for stealing meat in Ondo Within Nigeria:
Woman brutalizes seven-year-old boy for stealing meat in Ondo
Woman who brutalised boy for stealing meat arraigned in Ondo News Breakers:
Woman who brutalised boy for stealing meat arraigned in Ondo
Woman Brutalizes Boy For Stealing Meat In Lagos Naija News:
Woman Brutalizes Boy For Stealing Meat In Lagos


   More Picks
1 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
5 Police arrest man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Anambra - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: This is more important for me - Mane speaks after winning title with Senegal - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
8 40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 2023: Nigeria needs selfless competent leader to overcome challenges – Utomi - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info