Canada Post Unveils New Stamp To Mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee The Street Journal - By Staff The Canadian Press Posted February 6, 2022 1:06 pm 26:04Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II WATCH ABOVE: Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II Canada Post has unveiled a new stamp to commemorate the platinum jubilee of ...



News Credibility Score: 99%