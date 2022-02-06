Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Caroline Danjuma says she is not dating Timaya
Pulse Nigeria
- The movie star accuses the singers second baby mama, Tamar, of being the brain behind the rumours
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Lailas News:
Caroline Danjuma denies dating Timaya
Mp3 Bullet:
Caroline Danjuma denies rumors of her dating Timaya
Republican Nigeria:
Caroline Danjuma Breaks Silence After Being Accused Of Secretly Dating Timaya
Gist Reel:
"Na Timaya himself dey run the gist for town" - Caroline Danjuma receives clarity on rumored affair with singer
Tori News:
Caroline Danjuma Breaks Silence After Being Accused Of Secretly Dating Timaya
More Picks
1
Frank Edoho Unveiled As Host Of Revised ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ -
Independent,
15 hours ago
2
Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
INTERVIEW: Music not enough to sustain the luxury lifestyle that Nigerian musicians love- D’banj -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
4
ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
5
Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
2023: Nigeria needs selfless competent leader to overcome challenges – Utomi -
Ripples Nigeria,
17 hours ago
7
Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
8
Cult war claims five youths at Agbarho community in Delta -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
9
“My married boyfriend plan to spend Valentine’s day with me instead of his wife” – Bobrisky -
The Info NG,
14 hours ago
10
Iheanacho Scores, Ndidi Starts As Nottingham Forest Knock Leicester City Out Of FA Cup -
Complete Sports,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...