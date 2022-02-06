Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cult war claims five youths at Agbarho community in Delta
News photo Vanguard News  - The Delta State Police command has confirmed the  death of five youths in a cult war on Saturday night in Agbarho community.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Two killed in cult clash in Delta Nigerian Tribune:
Two killed in cult clash in Delta
Two feared dead in Delta cult clash The Nation:
Two feared dead in Delta cult clash
Five persons killed as rival cult groups clash in Delta Community Daily Post:
Five persons killed as rival cult groups clash in Delta Community
Cult clash claims 2 in Delta The Sun:
Cult clash claims 2 in Delta
Cult clashes claim five persons in Delta community The Street Journal:
Cult clashes claim five persons in Delta community
Five Persons Killed As Rival Cult Groups Clash In Delta Community Fresh Reporters:
Five Persons Killed As Rival Cult Groups Clash In Delta Community
Five Killed As Rival Cult Groups Clash In Delta Community Republican Nigeria:
Five Killed As Rival Cult Groups Clash In Delta Community
Cult war claims five youths in Delta community Within Nigeria:
Cult war claims five youths in Delta community
Five Killed As Rival Cult Groups Clash In Delta Community Tori News:
Five Killed As Rival Cult Groups Clash In Delta Community


   More Picks
1 Frank Edoho Unveiled As Host Of Revised ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ - Independent, 15 hours ago
2 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 INTERVIEW: Music not enough to sustain the luxury lifestyle that Nigerian musicians love- D’banj - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
4 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
5 Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 2023: Nigeria needs selfless competent leader to overcome challenges – Utomi - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
7 Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
8 Cult war claims five youths at Agbarho community in Delta - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
9 “My married boyfriend plan to spend Valentine’s day with me instead of his wife” – Bobrisky - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
10 Iheanacho Scores, Ndidi Starts As Nottingham Forest Knock Leicester City Out Of FA Cup - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info