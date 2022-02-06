Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Atiku visits Benue, donates N50m to IDPs
News photo Daily Trust  - A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, Sunday, visited Benue State and donated the sum of N50 million to cater for the wellbeing of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) scattered across the state.

