Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mane gives Senegal first Africa Cup of Nations title
News photo The Guardian  - Mane gives Senegal first Africa Cup of Nations title

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senegal beats Egypt to win Africa Cup of Nations trophy CNN Africa:
Senegal beats Egypt to win Africa Cup of Nations trophy
# Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations for first time #AFCON2021 Signal:
# Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations for first time #AFCON2021
Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations Daily Nigerian:
Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations News Breakers:
Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations


   More Picks
1 You're blessed among women, actor Lateef Adedimeji hails mum on birthday - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 ASUU Set To Commence Strike, Declares Monday Lecture-Free - Naija News, 24 hours ago
3 BBNaija fans tried to convince me I was ugly - Angel - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
5 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Presidency condemns Financial Times over Buhari govt sleepwalking into disaster article - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
8 ICPC Has Recovered, Restrained N166.5bn Assets in Two-And-Half Years – Report - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
9 30-year-old housewife arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband's nephew to death for breaking the house mirror (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 NDLEA seizes 22,160kg codeine, meth, others at Lagos seaport, Mushin raids - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info