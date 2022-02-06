Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS: Senegal Win First-ever AFCON Senegal on Sunday defeated Egypt to win their first ever African Cup of Nations trophy. Senegal defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless draw.
News photo The Punch  - PHOTOS: Senegal Win First-ever AFCON

Senegal on Sunday defeated Egypt to win their first ever African Cup of Nations trophy.

Senegal defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless draw.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#AFCON2021FINAL: Mohamed Salah couldn Linda Ikeji Blog:
#AFCON2021FINAL: Mohamed Salah couldn't hold back his tears after Egypt lost to Senegal on penalties (video)
AFCON 2021: Mo Salah weeps as Egypt lose to Senegal The Nation:
AFCON 2021: Mo Salah weeps as Egypt lose to Senegal
AFCON 2021 Final: Why Senegal Will Triumph Over Egypt -Okocha Complete Sports:
AFCON 2021 Final: Why Senegal Will Triumph Over Egypt -Okocha
AFCON 2021: Senegal defeat Egypt to lift trophy Daily Post:
AFCON 2021: Senegal defeat Egypt to lift trophy
AFCON Match Preview: Senegal Aim To Break Final ‘Curse’ Against Egypt Channels Television:
AFCON Match Preview: Senegal Aim To Break Final ‘Curse’ Against Egypt
Senegal lift historic AFCON trophy after winning shootouts against Egypt in final Ripples Nigeria:
Senegal lift historic AFCON trophy after winning shootouts against Egypt in final
Senegal Vs Egypt AFCON Final Goes Into Penalty Shoot Out The Street Journal:
Senegal Vs Egypt AFCON Final Goes Into Penalty Shoot Out
And Sadio Mane misses a penalty for Senegal 😳 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 #AFCON2021 SoccerNet Nigeria:
And Sadio Mane misses a penalty for Senegal 😳 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 #AFCON2021
Mo Salah In Tears As Sadio Mane Lift #AFCON2021 Trophy For Senegal [PHOTOS/VIDEO] – #SENEGY The Genius Media:
Mo Salah In Tears As Sadio Mane Lift #AFCON2021 Trophy For Senegal [PHOTOS/VIDEO] – #SENEGY
Senegal Vs Egypt AFCON Final Goes Into Penalty Shoot Out News Breakers:
Senegal Vs Egypt AFCON Final Goes Into Penalty Shoot Out


   More Picks
1 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 "Cremate me when I die; it is the most hygienic way" – Femi Kuti reveals why he wants his body burnt when he dies - Gist Reel, 7 hours ago
3 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Police arrest man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Anambra - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
6 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
8 Delta vessel explosion: One unidentified body recovered, three people rescued - AIT, 22 hours ago
9 40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info