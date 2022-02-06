Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
PHOTOS: Senegal Win First-ever AFCON Senegal on Sunday defeated Egypt to win their first ever African Cup of Nations trophy. Senegal defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless draw.
The Punch
- PHOTOS: Senegal Win First-ever AFCON
Senegal on Sunday defeated Egypt to win their first ever African Cup of Nations trophy.
Senegal defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless draw.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
#AFCON2021FINAL: Mohamed Salah couldn't hold back his tears after Egypt lost to Senegal on penalties (video)
The Nation:
AFCON 2021: Mo Salah weeps as Egypt lose to Senegal
Complete Sports:
AFCON 2021 Final: Why Senegal Will Triumph Over Egypt -Okocha
Daily Post:
AFCON 2021: Senegal defeat Egypt to lift trophy
Channels Television:
AFCON Match Preview: Senegal Aim To Break Final ‘Curse’ Against Egypt
Ripples Nigeria:
Senegal lift historic AFCON trophy after winning shootouts against Egypt in final
The Street Journal:
Senegal Vs Egypt AFCON Final Goes Into Penalty Shoot Out
SoccerNet Nigeria:
And Sadio Mane misses a penalty for Senegal 😳 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 #AFCON2021
The Genius Media:
Mo Salah In Tears As Sadio Mane Lift #AFCON2021 Trophy For Senegal [PHOTOS/VIDEO] – #SENEGY
News Breakers:
Senegal Vs Egypt AFCON Final Goes Into Penalty Shoot Out
More Picks
1
Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
"Cremate me when I die; it is the most hygienic way" – Femi Kuti reveals why he wants his body burnt when he dies -
Gist Reel,
7 hours ago
3
ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Police arrest man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Anambra -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
6
President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
8
Delta vessel explosion: One unidentified body recovered, three people rescued -
AIT,
22 hours ago
9
40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
10
Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...