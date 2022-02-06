PHOTOS: Senegal Win First-ever AFCON Senegal on Sunday defeated Egypt to win their first ever African Cup of Nations trophy. Senegal defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless draw.





Senegal on Sunday defeated Egypt to win their first ever African Cup of Nations trophy.



