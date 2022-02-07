Post News
News at a Glance
Fidelity Bank disburses N34bn in credit to boost rice value chain
Champion Newspapers
- Fidelity Bank has facilitated the disbursement of over N34 Billion in direct credit to players in the Nigerian rice value chain.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Business Post Nigeria:
Rice Value Chain Players Get N34bn Loans from Fidelity Bank
Western Post News:
Fidelity Bank Disburses N34bn In Credit To Boost Rice Value Chain
Tech Economy:
Fidelity Bank Disburses N34Bn in Credit to Boost Rice Value Chain – TechEconomy.ng
Investor King:
Fidelity Bank Disburses N34Bn in Credit to Boost Rice Value Chain
Online Nigeria:
Fidelity Bank unlocks financing opportunities for rice farmers
National Daily:
Fidelity Bank unlocks financing opportunities for rice farmers
More Picks
1
Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
3
ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Police arrest man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Anambra -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
6
Three crew members from the oil vessel that exploded in Delta State have been found alive -
News Breakers,
18 hours ago
7
Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News -
PM News,
20 hours ago
8
40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
9
Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
