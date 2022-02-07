Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Overmars quits Ajax over 'inappropriate' messages to female colleagues
21 hours ago
1 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Odili passport seizure: Court vacates orders against Immigration lawyer - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
6 Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual - Republican Nigeria, 11 hours ago
8 Supreme Court fixes May 6 for judgment on Rivers, Imo legal tussle over 17 oil wells - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Confirmation of Gumus as INEC commissioner, a coup against democracy — PDP - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
