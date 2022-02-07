Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Overmars quits Ajax over 'inappropriate' messages to female colleagues
The Punch
- Overmars quits Ajax over 'inappropriate' messages to female colleagues
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Dutch Football Legend Overmars Quits Ajax Over Inappropriate Messages To Women
Not Just OK:
Marc Overmars Leaves Ajax after Sending Inappropriate Messages to Female Colleagues
The Street Journal:
Overmars Quits Ajax Over 'inappropriate' Messages To Female Colleagues
News Breakers:
Overmars quits Ajax over ‘inappropriate’ messages to female colleagues
Nigeria Breaking News:
Marc Overmars: Ex-Arsenal star resigns from Ajax over 'inappropriate messages' to female colleagues
More Picks
1
Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
Odili passport seizure: Court vacates orders against Immigration lawyer -
Daily Nigerian,
15 hours ago
6
Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual -
Republican Nigeria,
11 hours ago
8
Supreme Court fixes May 6 for judgment on Rivers, Imo legal tussle over 17 oil wells -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
Confirmation of Gumus as INEC commissioner, a coup against democracy — PDP -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
10
40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...