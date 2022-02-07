Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"Cremate me when I die; it is the most hygienic way" – Femi Kuti reveals why he wants his body burnt when he dies
Gist Reel
- "Cremate me when I die; it is the most hygienic way" – Femi Kuti reveals why he wants his body burnt when he dies
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Femi Kuti: Why I want to be cremated after death
Yaba Left Online:
Femi Kuti says he wants his body cremated when he dies.
Nigerian Eye:
Cremate me when I die – Femi Kuti
The Dabigal Blog:
“When I die, please cremate me” – Singer, Femi Kuti says as he reveals why he wants his body burnt
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“When I die, please cremate me” – Singer, Femi Kuti says as he reveals why he wants his body burnt
News Break:
‘Cremate Me When I Die’, Says Femi Kuti
The Street Journal:
Femi Kuti Says He Wants To Be Cremated When He Dies
Glamsquad Magazine:
“When I die, please cremate me, burn my body.” – Afrobeat Musician, Femi Kuti reveals
Mp3 Bullet:
Femi Kuti reveals how he wants to be buried when he dies
Affairs TV:
Burn My Body When I Die, Femi Kuti Shares His Desires for the Afterlife
Edujandon:
“Cremate Me When I Die” – Femi Kuti Reveals Why He Wants His Body Burnt When He Dies
Naija Parrot:
“When I die, please cremate me” – Singer, Femi Kuti says as he reveals why he wants his body burnt
News Breakers:
Femi Kuti Says He Wants To Be Cremated When He Dies
Tori News:
I Want To Be Cremated When I Die – Femi Kuti
More Picks
1
Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
"Cremate me when I die; it is the most hygienic way" – Femi Kuti reveals why he wants his body burnt when he dies -
Gist Reel,
7 hours ago
3
ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Police arrest man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Anambra -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
6
President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
8
Delta vessel explosion: One unidentified body recovered, three people rescued -
AIT,
22 hours ago
9
40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
10
Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
