Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution – Erigga
News photo Correct NG  - Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga has taken a jab at women who are dating men because of their financial status. The married singer asserted that any lady who goes into a relationship with a guy simply because he has money, is basically into prostitution.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution” – Rapper, Erigga Yaba Left Online:
“If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution” – Rapper, Erigga
“If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution” – Rapper, Erigga The Info NG:
“If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution” – Rapper, Erigga
“If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution” – Rapper, Erigga says Page One:
“If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution” – Rapper, Erigga says
“If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution” – Rapper, Erigga Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution” – Rapper, Erigga
If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution – Erigga Naija on Point:
If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution – Erigga
“If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution” – Rapper, Erigga Naija Parrot:
“If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution” – Rapper, Erigga


   More Picks
1 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
5 Police arrest man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Anambra - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: This is more important for me - Mane speaks after winning title with Senegal - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
8 40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 2023: Nigeria needs selfless competent leader to overcome challenges – Utomi - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info