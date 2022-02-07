Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why I visited UK – Tinubu
News photo Daily Post  - Former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu has insisted his journey to the United Kingdom was not for medical reasons. The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader returned to Nigeria on Sunday after 10 days.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

