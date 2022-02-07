Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian lady has been nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert. The lady who was seen being confronted after being apprehended, disclosed that she had no other accomplice.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video)
Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video)
Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) Naija Parrot:
Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video)
Nigerian Lady Apprehended After Defrauding People With Fake Alert (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Lady Apprehended After Defrauding People With Fake Alert (Video)
Nigerian Lady Apprehended After Defrauding People With Fake Alert (Video) Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Apprehended After Defrauding People With Fake Alert (Video)


   More Picks
1 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
4 Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
5 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 2023: Nigeria needs selfless competent leader to overcome challenges – Utomi - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
8 Cult war claims five youths at Agbarho community in Delta - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 “My married boyfriend plan to spend Valentine’s day with me instead of his wife” – Bobrisky - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
10 30-year-old housewife arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband's nephew to death for breaking the house mirror (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info