Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
COVID-19: FG receives 2m J&J vaccine doses donated by EU
Vanguard News
- The federal government will today, receive two million doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine donated by the European Union.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
COVID-19: EU donates two million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Nigeria
Independent:
EU Donates Additional Two Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Nigeria
TV360 Nigeria:
COVID-19 Vaccine: FG receives 2 million J&J doses donated by EU
Pulse Nigeria:
FG receives 2m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine donated by European Union
EnviroNews Nigeria:
Nigeria takes delivery of 2m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Naija News:
FG Receives Another Two Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine
More Picks
1
Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
5
Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Three crew members from the oil vessel that exploded in Delta State have been found alive -
News Breakers,
23 hours ago
7
40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
8
JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform -
News Diary Online,
7 hours ago
9
Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
PHOTOS: Senegal Win First-ever AFCON Senegal on Sunday defeated Egypt to win their first ever African Cup of Nations trophy. Senegal defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless draw. -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
