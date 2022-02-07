Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: FG receives 2m J&J vaccine doses donated by EU
Vanguard News  - The federal government will today, receive two million doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine donated by the European Union.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

