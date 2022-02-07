Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP spits fire over confirmation of Gumus as INEC Commissioner - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - PDP says confirmation of Rhoda Gumus as a National Commissioner in INEC despite proof of her membership of APC is a coup against democracy.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

