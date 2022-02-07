Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Beijing Winter Olympics announce 24 new Games-related COVID-19 cases — NEWSVERGE
News Verge
- Olympics organisers reported 24 new coronavirus cases related to the Beijing Winter Games in their Monday report. The newly infected people included 12 athletes or team members.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Peoples Gazette:
COVID-19 cases linked to Beijing Winter Olympics rise to 385
Prompt News:
Beijing Winter Olympics announce 24 new Games-related COVID-19 cases
PM News:
24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Beijing Olympics - P.M. News
News Breakers:
New COVID-19 cases confirmed at Beijing Olympics
Ladun Liadi Blog:
New COVID-19 cases confirmed at Beijing Olympics | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
24 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed At Beijing Olympics
More Picks
1
ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
5
Police arrest man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Anambra -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
7
AFCON 2021: This is more important for me - Mane speaks after winning title with Senegal -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
8
40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
9
Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
2023: Nigeria needs selfless competent leader to overcome challenges – Utomi -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...